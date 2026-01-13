Bhopal News: BMC Council Erupts Over Slaughterhouse Issue Public Grievances, Water Supply Take A Back Seat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council meeting on Tuesday was overshadowed by intense political turmoil over the alleged cow slaughter incident at the city slaughterhouse, pushing routine public interest issues such as drinking water supply and public grievances to the sidelines.

The stormy session witnessed repeated disruptions, slogan-shouting, a brief resignation by a BJP councillor, and a walkout by Congress members, before all agenda proposals were eventually passed.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11:30 am, started nearly an hour late as Mayor Malti Rai and Council Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi arrived around 12:30 pm. Slogans such as “Stop cow slaughter” and “Hang those who kill cows” echoed in the House, forcing the Chairman to adjourn the meeting for half an hour.

Resignation drama & protests inside the house

BJP councillor from Ward 12, Devendra Bhargav, staged a protest against his own party, arriving at the council hall with pamphlets pasted on his jacket carrying slogans demanding closure of the slaughterhouse. Bhargav briefly walked out of the House with anger and tendered his resignation, which was later rejected by the Chairman.

Congress councillors demanded strict action against the Mayor-in-Council (MIC), alleging its role in allowing the slaughterhouse to function. They surrounded the Speaker’s dais multiple times, staged a sit-in inside the council hall.

Administration’s Response

MIC member R P Singh Baghel informed the council that the slaughterhouse operator had been arrested and sent to jail, and further action would follow based on the police report. Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi also confirmed that Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Singh had suspended veterinary doctor B P Gaur.

Mayor slams opposition

Mayor Malti Rai said the council had fulfilled its pre-election promises and accused the opposition of deliberately avoiding discussion on public welfare and development issues. She said the approved proposals would strengthen civic infrastructure and improve services for Bhopal residents.

Key proposals approved

Despite the turmoil, the council approved several significant proposals:

1. Marriage Registration Simplified: Marriages can now be registered within 60 days for a nominal fee of Rs. 130. Even after 60 days, the maximum fee will be capped at Rs. 1,100, down from up to Rs. 5,000 earlier.

2. Individual Water Connections: Colonies currently dependent on bulk water connections will be eligible for individual connections if over 70 percent residents consent. The Rs. 801 crore project will be implemented in two phases.

3. Green Municipal Bonds: Under AMRUT 2.0, BMC will invest Rs. 200 crore in Green Municipal Bonds to fund water supply and sewerage projects, making it eligible for an additional 25 percent central assistance.