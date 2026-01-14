Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards strengthening Indore’s drinking water infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will lay the foundation stone for a large-scale water supply project worth over Rs 800 crore on Wednesday. The foundation-laying ceremony will be held at 12 noon at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Rajendra Nagar.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the project is being undertaken under the AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme, Package-1, at an estimated cost of Rs 800.19 crore. The ambitious initiative aims to provide a modern, robust and long-term solution to the city’s growing drinking water needs.

As part of the project, a new 1,650 MLD capacity intake well will be constructed in the Jalud and Bhakalai village areas. To significantly enhance water transportation capacity, raw water and clear water pumping mains of 2235 mm diameter will be laid.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply for smooth operations, the project also includes the construction of 11 kV, 33 kV and 132 kV electrical substations. In addition, a state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a capacity of 400 MLD will be set up to maintain water quality in line with the highest standards. A 12 MLD capacity break pressure tank will also be constructed to regulate water pressure and improve the efficiency of the distribution system.

The Mayor emphasised that the project goes beyond construction and includes operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years, ensuring long-term, reliable and safe water supply for citizens.Once completed, the project is expected to meet Indore’s present and future drinking water requirements and provide residents with clean and adequate water.