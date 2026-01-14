MP News: Food Safety Officer Exam 2025 Final Answer Key Out, Results Likely In A Week | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for food safety officer (FSO) exam 2025 and has begun evaluating candidates’ answer sheets. Officials stated that the results are expected to be announced within the next seven to eight days.

According to MPPSC, the next phase of the selection process will begin after the results are announced. The interview schedule and dates will be finalised soon, with interviews likely to be held in February.

The FSO exam-2025 was conducted on December 14 to fill 67 vacant posts. A total of 42,592 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 25,130 appeared. The question paper was divided into two sections -- General Studies and subject-specific questions. Candidates were required to answer 150 questions carrying a total of 400 marks.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the Commission invited objections from candidates. These objections were reviewed and resolved within 10 days. Subsequently, the final answer key for all four sets of the question paper was uploaded on January 12.

Based on the final answer key, evaluation of answer sheets is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed by January 20. Once the evaluation process is over, MPPSC will declare the results.