MP News: Around 1k Cop Recruitment Exam Aspirants Fail To Join

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1000 aspirants who were selected during the ‘police constable recruitment exam-2023’ are yet to join work.

For 7411 constable posts, including 7090 for ‘general duty’ and 321 technical posts, 9.97 lakh candidates applied. The result was announced in March 2025.

The aspirants who did not join the services are among the 6.25 lakh candidates who had appeared in the exam.

After keeping apart 13% posts for OBC, 6420 posts were scheduled to be filled with the new candidates.

ADG training Raja Babu Singh said that around 4000 aspirants had joined. These candidates were at present taking training in the police training schools.

It was also informed that around 1500 candidates, selected for special armed forces, had also joined and were taking training at the battalions.

To recall, the exam was clouded by ‘Aadhar manipulation and impersonation’. Several candidates used impersonators to pass the exam.

The Aadhar biometrics were changed with the impersonator, who appeared for the written exam and again the biometrics were changed with the original candidate for the physical exam.

Till now, 42 FIRs have been lodged in more than 10 districts against the fraudsters. Similarly, the cyber police had also registered a case against 67 people.

The PHQ officials claimed that some aspirants had not joined as they got better jobs and others were selected in paramilitary forces. But the number of aspirants who are not joining is raising suspicion about their credibility.