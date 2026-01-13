MP News: 61 Hawk Force Personnel Get Out-Of-Turn Promotions After Four Naxals Killed In Balaghat Encounter | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 61 Hawk force personnel have been given out of turn promotion for killing four left wing extremists in the jungles of Balaghat, said officials.

The promotion is considered a major step towards boosting the morale of police force for their outstanding work in anti-Naxal operations.

After eradication of Naxalism in Madhya Pradesh, DGP Kailash Makwana has decided to give out of turn promotions to 61 police personnel.

Of these, 60 police personnel will be given immediate promotion while the promotion of one police officer has been kept in a sealed envelope.

These personnel are being promoted for killing four Area Committee members of the banned Maoist GRB Division's Malajkhand Dalam in an encounter in the jungles of Roopjhar in Balaghat district on June 14, 2025.

The killed Naxalites include Rita alias Tubbi Srirangu Hidami (husband Chandu alias Devchand), Suman, Imla alias Tulsi and Ravi Maravi alias Badreko.

On December 11, 2025, chief minister Mohan Yadav had announced that Madhya Pradesh suffered the scourge of Naxalism for 35 years and now was Naxal-free.

Promotions

Those promoted from the post of sub inspector to inspector include Bipin Chandra Khalko, Inder Singh Biduri, Shubham Pratap Singh Tomar, Ratnesh Meena and Narvadesh Srivastava. Assistant sub inspector Munendra Singh has been promoted as sub inspector.