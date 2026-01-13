 MP News: Digvijaya Singh Announces Exit From Rajya Sabha; Floats Idea Of SC/ST Chief Minister
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has announced that he will vacate his Rajya Sabha seat as his tenure ends in April. Singh, a two-term RS member, said he will not seek another term. His decision has triggered activity within the Congress, with several leaders and SC/ST representatives emerging as potential contenders.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has announced that he will vacate the Rajya Sabha seat. Singh’s tenure as a member of the RS is going to end in April. He has been an RS member consecutively for two terms.

After Singh’s announcement, the other leaders of the Congress will intensify their efforts for the RS seat.

About Singh, it is said that he always turns his words into action, so after his announcement, it is believed that he will not go to the RS. Three RS seats are falling vacant. Out of the three seats, two will go to the BJP and the other to the Congress.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath, former MPCC president Arun Yadav, present state unit president Jitu Patwari, and a few leaders belonging to the SC/ST community may contest for the post.

The SC cell of the party has also demanded the high command send an SC candidate to the RS. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has also swung into action in the name of being an SC candidate.

According to sources in the Congress, the party has already decided not to send anyone to the RS for the third time. So, it would have been difficult for Singh to go to the RS.

This is the reason that he has announced he will not be in the race for the RS seat. A day before, Singh said he would be happy if an SC or ST candidate was made chief minister in case the Congress should form the next government.

Singh seems to have made the remark at Jitu Patwari. By talking about an SC or ST CM in the state, Singh is trying to hit several targets.

