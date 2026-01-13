 MP News: Agriculture Cabinet To Be Convened, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said an Agriculture Cabinet will be convened to promote inclusive growth of agriculture-based industries. Reviewing preparations for Krishi Lok Rang 2026, he said agriculture festivals, farmer fairs and buyer-seller meets will be organised. Declaring 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Varsh, he stressed connecting youth with agriculture and promoting successful farming models.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
MP News: Agriculture Cabinet To Be Convened, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that an Agriculture Cabinet would be convened with a focus on the inclusive development of agriculture-based industries.

Agriculture festivals, farmer fairs and buyer-seller conventions for agricultural equipment would also be organised , said CM while reviewing preparations for Krishi Lok Rang 2026 at the CM House. Stating that the state government has declared 2026 as Krishak Kalyan Varsh, Yadav said that there is need to create a vibrant atmosphere for the agriculture sector.

He underlined the importance of emotionally connecting the youth with agriculture and said successful farming models should be widely publicised so that farmers can draw inspiration from them. He said that successful farming models, agri-startups and progressive farmers should be widely publicised so that others can draw inspiration and replicate these practices.

Yadav added that promoting value addition, food processing and agri-based enterprises would increase farmers’ income, generate employment and strengthen the rural economy. He directed officials to ensure that Krishi Lok Rang 2026 becomes a platform to showcase innovation, technology and opportunities in the agriculture sector.

