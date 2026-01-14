 Indore News: 4 New High-Tech Mobile Forensic Vans Boost City Police Capabilities
Indore Police have received four mobile forensic vans, one for each zone, funded by the Central Home Ministry, to strengthen crime scene investigation, evidence collection, and scientific analysis. Equipped with microscopes, cameras, DNA and narcotics detection kits, fingerprint workstations, and ballistics tools, the vans enable on-the-spot analysis.

Aman SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police have received four mobile forensic vans from the government to strengthen crime scene investigation, evidence collection, and scientific analysis. Each zone of the Indore Police Commissionerate has been assigned one van which is funded by the Central Home Ministry.

This initiative, undertaken by the police department, aims to promote forensic-based, swift, and accurate investigations. The goal is to ensure quicker crime detection, higher conviction rates, and stronger public confidence in the police force. These vans are equipped with modern forensic tools to enable immediate, on-the-spot scientific analysis.

Key equipment includes:

Stereo microscopes and weighing balances.

DSLR cameras and body-worn cameras.

Mini-refrigerators for sample preservation.

LED TV screens and thermal printers.

The vans are also fitted with specialised investigation kits, including:

Crime Scene Protection: Cordoning kits and chain-of-custody management equipment.

Biological & Chemical Analysis: Detection kits for blood, hair, semen, DNA, narcotics, explosives, and arson (including gas detectors).

Forensic Evidence: Complete fingerprint analysis workstations, high-intensity forensic light sources, and foot/tire impression kits.

Ballistics: Bullethole examination tools and gunshot residue (GSR) kits.

FSL officers to undergo training to operate new equipment & kits

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officers and experts in Indore will undergo training to operate the new equipment and kits. These sessions will focus on how to use the technology to examine samples directly at the crime scene, reducing the need to send every piece of evidence to a laboratory.

article-image

DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani said, "We received mobile forensic vans from the government to enhance police capacity for crime investigation, evidence preservation, and scientific analysis."

