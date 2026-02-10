Bhopal News: MBBS Student Found Dead in Hostel Bathroom, Probe Underway | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An MBBS student of Gandhi Medical College was found dead in the private hostel bathroom under suspicious circumstances in Bhopal on Tuesday.

An empty acid bottle was also found nearby. She had enrolled in her first-year MBBS in October last year.

According to local reports, Roshni was a day scholar living in a private hostel in the Kohefija police station area. When she didn't leave her room for college in the morning, fellow students went to call her.

According to the students, they called out to Roshni several times, including phone calls, but she didn't respond. They then informed the PG guard. When the guard arrived, they broke open the door of the room and then the bathroom, where Roshni was found.

Suspicious bottle found nearby

Students reported that an empty acid bottle was also lying near Roshni. The college management was immediately informed. Roshni was taken to the Emergency Medicine Department of Hamidia Hospital around 8:30 a.m. The doctors on duty declared her dead after examination.

She was from Alirajpur and had returned to Bhopal only last week.

Roshni was a resident of Alirajpur. Fellow students said she had returned home to Bhopal only last week. She was serious about her studies and had a calm nature.

The dean said Roshni was stressed about her studies.

Gandhi Medical College Dean Kavita N. Singh said that messages sent to her family on Roshni's mobile phone indicated that she was stressed about her studies. Despite working hard, she was unable to understand properly.

The cause of death will be revealed after the postmortem.

Roshni's body has been sent to the mortuary in the Mussoorie area of ​​Bhopal for a postmortem. The police have informed the family about the incident.

The Kohefija police are investigating the incident. the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.