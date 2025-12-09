Bhopal News: MBBS Students’ Dispute; Gandhi Medical College Submits Report To National Anti-Ragging Committee |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here forwarded its report regarding a students’ dispute to the national anti-ragging committee on Tuesday.

To note, a few days ago, junior and senior students had clashed over noodles and one of them, who sustained head injuries, was sent to the ICU. The GMC administration had suspended 15 MBBS students. On the complaint of a seriously injured student, an FIR was lodged against six other students at Koh-e-Fiza police station.

To settle the dispute, an anti-ragging committee meeting was convened in the GMC and then it was decided to send the report to the national anti-ragging committee. However, the findings of the GMC anti-ragging committee report have not been disclosed.

In another development, a delegation of Junior Doctors Association met Koh-e-Fiza police to settle the issue but police officials said that once FIR was registered, it would be disposed of by court.

On the complaint of an injured student Paras Maraiya, a case has been registered against students Pushpendra Singh Kain, Ajay Brahmane, Shivam Mahavar, Dev, Vivek Malviya and Aman for causing injuries, criminal intimidation and issuing threats.

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon, chairman of anti-ragging committee of the medical college, said, “In a meeting convened on Tuesday, we decided to forward our report to the national anti-ragging committee. We do not disclose the findings of our report.”