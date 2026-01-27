 MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur

MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur

An 11-year-old girl, Sapna Kushwaha, was killed after being hit by a speeding school van near her school in Mahoba district while going for a flag hoisting ceremony. She suffered fatal head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. Police seized the van and began an investigation, and villagers demanded stricter road safety near schools.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl Was Crushed To Death By Speeding School Van | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 11-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death after a speeding school van hit her on Monday in Chhatarpur.

One of three schoolgirls involved in the accident; two narrowly escaped.

According to the police report, the deceased, identified as Sapna Kushwaha, resided in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred on Monday, January 26th, between 9 and 10 AM, when Sapna was on her way from her home to the government school to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

Near the school, a speeding school van coming from the opposite direction hit her with great force. The collision was so severe that Sapna fell to the road, sustaining critical injuries.

FPJ Shorts
The 50: Lovekesh Kataria Becomes 1st Contestant To Get Eliminated In Arena Task? Here's What We Know
The 50: Lovekesh Kataria Becomes 1st Contestant To Get Eliminated In Arena Task? Here's What We Know
Wheelchair-Bound Ex-Army Commando Says He Was Stopped At Karnataka Toll Plaza Despite Relevant Documents, Staff Issues Apology; VIDEO
Wheelchair-Bound Ex-Army Commando Says He Was Stopped At Karnataka Toll Plaza Despite Relevant Documents, Staff Issues Apology; VIDEO
₹400 Crore Robbery Sparks Karnataka-BJP-Congress Row Over Demonetised ₹2,000 Notes
₹400 Crore Robbery Sparks Karnataka-BJP-Congress Row Over Demonetised ₹2,000 Notes
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Tomorrow, January 28; Candidates Advised To Check Admit Card & Guidelines
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Tomorrow, January 28; Candidates Advised To Check Admit Card & Guidelines
Read Also
MP News: Injured After Archway Collapse, Chhatarpur Man Airlifted To Bhopal For Treatment
article-image

Family members said the collision was so forceful that the girl was thrown 6 to 7 feet into the air before falling to the ground, sustaining severe head injuries and other serious injuries to her body. Her family rushed her to the Chhatarpur District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The neighbor informed the family

A neighbor, Neha, daughter of Dhirendra Kumar, immediately informed the family about the accident. Upon receiving the information, the family rushed the child to the Chhatarpur District Hospital in a private vehicle. There, Dr. Rajkumar Awasthi, on duty in the emergency ward, examined Sapna and declared her dead.

According to reports, two other girls were also going to school with Sapna when the speeding van hit her. Fortunately, the other two girls narrowly escaped the accident.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Ajnar police reached the hospital and conducted the necessary procedures before sending the body for post-mortem examination at the district hospital's mortuary. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. The local police have started an investigation into the matter, seized the school van, and are gathering information about the driver.

Read Also
MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In...
article-image

Grief prevails

A pall of grief has descended over the entire area after the accident. The family members are inconsolable after the untimely death of the innocent child. Meanwhile, villagers have demanded stricter controls on speeding vehicles near the school and improved safety measures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...
Bhopal News: Masked Man Snatches Woman’s ‘Mangalsutra’ Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; CCTV Video...
Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2026, Weather Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Days, Cold Nights; State Sees...
Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2026, Weather Update: Morning Fog, Sunny Days, Cold Nights; State Sees...
Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC’s New Headquarters Move Again
Bhopal News: Slaughterhouse Controversy Delays BMC’s New Headquarters Move Again
MP News: 27 Bison Translocated To Bandhavgarh As Second Phase Concludes On Republic Day -- VIDEO
MP News: 27 Bison Translocated To Bandhavgarh As Second Phase Concludes On Republic Day -- VIDEO