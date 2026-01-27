MP News: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle While Going To School In Chhatarpur

MP News: 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl Was Crushed To Death By Speeding School Van | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 11-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death after a speeding school van hit her on Monday in Chhatarpur.

One of three schoolgirls involved in the accident; two narrowly escaped.

According to the police report, the deceased, identified as Sapna Kushwaha, resided in Mahoba district, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred on Monday, January 26th, between 9 and 10 AM, when Sapna was on her way from her home to the government school to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony.

Near the school, a speeding school van coming from the opposite direction hit her with great force. The collision was so severe that Sapna fell to the road, sustaining critical injuries.

Family members said the collision was so forceful that the girl was thrown 6 to 7 feet into the air before falling to the ground, sustaining severe head injuries and other serious injuries to her body. Her family rushed her to the Chhatarpur District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The neighbor informed the family

A neighbor, Neha, daughter of Dhirendra Kumar, immediately informed the family about the accident. Upon receiving the information, the family rushed the child to the Chhatarpur District Hospital in a private vehicle. There, Dr. Rajkumar Awasthi, on duty in the emergency ward, examined Sapna and declared her dead.

According to reports, two other girls were also going to school with Sapna when the speeding van hit her. Fortunately, the other two girls narrowly escaped the accident.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Ajnar police reached the hospital and conducted the necessary procedures before sending the body for post-mortem examination at the district hospital's mortuary. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. The local police have started an investigation into the matter, seized the school van, and are gathering information about the driver.

Grief prevails

A pall of grief has descended over the entire area after the accident. The family members are inconsolable after the untimely death of the innocent child. Meanwhile, villagers have demanded stricter controls on speeding vehicles near the school and improved safety measures.