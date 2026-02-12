 Indore News: Woman Duped Of ₹6.82 Lakh On Pretext Of Closing Credit Card
An operation manager was duped of ₹6.82 lakh by a conman posing as a bank officer who offered to close her unused credit card. Police said the accused obtained an OTP and fraudulently took a loan using her details. The amount was credited to her account and later transferred in two transactions to different bank accounts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:22 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An operation manager of a company was duped of Rs 6.82 lakh by a conman on the pretext of closing her credit card account, police said on Wednesday. The mobile number of the conmen belongs to UP. The police are trying to gather information about him.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the woman has lodged a complaint that she had received a credit card from her bank which she didn’t needed.

Then, she had received a call from a person posing as a bank officer and he informed the woman that she can close the credit card if not needed. After that the accused sent an OTP to her mobile phone. He somehow managed to receive the OTP and borrowed a loan of Rs 6.82 lakh using her bank details. The amount was credited to the complainant woman’s bank account but she was unaware of the same.  

