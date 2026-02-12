Indore News: Woman Duped Of ₹6.82 Lakh On Pretext Of Closing Credit Card | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An operation manager of a company was duped of Rs 6.82 lakh by a conman on the pretext of closing her credit card account, police said on Wednesday. The mobile number of the conmen belongs to UP. The police are trying to gather information about him.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the woman has lodged a complaint that she had received a credit card from her bank which she didn’t needed.

Then, she had received a call from a person posing as a bank officer and he informed the woman that she can close the credit card if not needed. After that the accused sent an OTP to her mobile phone. He somehow managed to receive the OTP and borrowed a loan of Rs 6.82 lakh using her bank details. The amount was credited to the complainant woman’s bank account but she was unaware of the same.

The accused later managed to transfer the amount in two transactions in two different bank accounts. After seeing the messages of the transactions, she contacted the bank officials and later lodged a complaint with the crime branch. A case has been registered against the accused on the basis of the mobile number and an investigation started into the case.