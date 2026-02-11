MP News: Accusing Principal Of Casteist Slurs, Mismanagement, Ambua Schoolgirls March To Meet Collector |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of around 300-400 girl students of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Alirajpur’s Ambua area marched from their school campus towards the district headquarters to meet Collector Neetu Mathur over allegations of mismanagement, poor facilities and caste-based discrimination by their school principal.

The march started from the school campus at around 9 am. The girls also raised slogans against their principal Archana Srivastava. Despite attempts by the school staff to stop them by locking the campus gate, the girls reportedly managed to leave and started walking. The participants included several Class 10 and 12 students currently appearing for board examinations.

On receiving information about the march, SDM Alirajpur Tapish Pandey reached the spot and tried to persuade the students to return to the school. However, they remained firm on meeting the collector. The SDM walked with them for around four kilometers in an effort to maintain order and safety.

After covering nearly 7–8 kilometers, the students finally met the collector on the way. She sat with them at a nearby primary school and listened to their grievances for nearly an hour. The students alleged that they were not provided proper stationery or uniforms, the quality of food served in the hostel was poor, water was mixed in milk, and the rice served was of substandard quality.

They also accused Srivastava of using caste-based slurs against them. They described the remarks as deeply humiliating.

Mathur constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the

allegations. She assured the students that strict action would be taken if the complaints were found to be true.

It was later confirmed that Srivastava is currently on leave. The district officials stated that the investigation would be completed at the earliest. Also, all the necessary corrective measures would be implemented to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of the students.