 Indore News: Ralamandal Bridge’s Second Arm To Open Soon
Commuters on the Bypass may soon get relief as NHAI officials assured Collector Shivam Verma that pending work on the MR-10 and Ralamandal over-bridges will be completed shortly. The second arm of the Ralamandal bridge is set to open after a load test. The administration is also accelerating safety measures at identified accident-prone black spots.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:32 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters using the Bypass may soon get relief, as officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have assured that the remaining work on the MR-10 and Ralamandal over-bridges (OBs) will be completed shortly.

Traffic on the other arm of the Ralamandal overbridge is also expected to be opened soon.

The load test of the Ralamandal OB is likely to be conducted shortly, following which it will be opened to the public. NHAI officials gave this assurance to Collector Shivam Verma during his inspection of both over-bridges on Wednesday. During the visit, Collector Verma reviewed the progress of construction and directed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

He stated that negligence in construction work would not be tolerated and emphasised that safety and quality must be given top priority.

NHAI officials informed him that the construction work is nearly complete. Traffic has already been opened on one arm of the over-bridge, and the second arm will be operational soon. The Collector instructed officials to expedite the remaining work to ensure smooth traffic flow for the public at the earliest.

Safety Measures at Black Spots

The district administration is placing special emphasis on implementing both temporary and permanent safety measures at identified black spots. Necessary work is being carried out to make these accident-prone locations safer.

Collector Shivam Verma stated this during a meeting with officials of concerned departments held on Wednesday. ADM Roshan Rai, Additional IMC Commissioner Akash Singh, Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi, and other officials were present at the meeting.

It was informed that the administration has launched a special campaign to address black spots across the district to prevent road accidents and ensure safer traffic movement. The Collector directed construction agencies and related departments to immediately implement safety measures at identified locations.

The review revealed that some new black spots have been identified, while conditions at several others have improved due to ongoing repair work. The administration is continuously monitoring these locations and prioritizing necessary repairs.

Officials informed that immediate temporary arrangements are being made to prevent accidents. These include installation of additional streetlights, warning signs, barricades, dividers, and special indicators at blind turns.

Collector Verma directed concerned agencies to implement all temporary safety measures immediately on national highways. He warned that failure to follow instructions would invite punitive action.

