Indore News: Bankers Calls For Nationwide Strike Against Government Policies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the call of the nationwide strike, bankers of the Public Sector Undertaking staged a demonstration on Wednesday evening protesting the central government’s policies.

At the call of the All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and other bank employee organisations, a protest was organised by bank employees and officers in front of Punjab National Bank’s SGSITS branch at 5:15 pm on Wednesday. This was done in support of the nationwide general strike proposed on Thursday.

The demonstration was held to protest the anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Central Government and the four labour codes, the privatisation of public sector banks and insurance companies. They also protested the abolition of the old pension scheme, and the increasing service charges on the general public.

Mohan Krishna Shukla, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association and Arvind Porwal, general secretary of the MP Bank Officers Association addressed the gathering. They stated that the policies are not only affecting the rights of bank employees, but also posing a serious challenge to the country's economy, the stability of the public sector, and the interests of ordinary citizens.

All bank employees and officers of the city will hold a massive demonstration and public meeting at Abhinav Kala Samaj, Gandhi Hallat 10:00 am on Thursday.