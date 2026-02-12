 Indore News: People Heard In IDA’s Jan Sunwai, Swift Action Assured
The Indore Development Authority (IDA) held its weekly Jan Sunwai on Tuesday, taking up 18 cases across various branches, including Estate, Land Acquisition, Establishment, Technical and Planning. A key complaint from Scheme No. 59 alleged encroachment on an IDA plot. CEO Parikshit Jhade directed immediate removal and asked the SDM to expedite proceedings.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) conducted its weekly Jan Sunwai (Public Hearing) at the authority office on Tuesday, where grievances of common citizens were heard and prompt action was initiated. During the session, a total of 18 cases were taken up for hearing, involving matters from various branches.

Among the applications received, seven were related to the Estate Branch, six to the Land Acquisition Branch, two to the Establishment Branch, and one each to the Technical and Planning branches. Most of the grievances were mixed in nature and concerned different IDA schemes and administrative processes.

A major issue raised during the hearing was related to Scheme No. 59, where an applicant complained about alleged encroachment on an IDA plot by certain elements. Chief executive officer Parikshit Jhade heard the matter and directed immediate removal of the encroachment. He also instructed the concerned SDM to expedite the hearing and take a timely decision to provide relief to the plot holders.

CEO Jhade informed that the Jan Sunwai is being regularly organised every Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm for the past three months. So far, more than 200 applications have been effectively addressed, and the authority has assured continued time-bound resolution of beneficiaries’ issues.

