Bhopal News: BMC Plans Fobs Near Colleges Amid Student Safety Concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising traffic congestion in the state capital, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned the construction of two new foot over bridges (FOBs) in front of Nutan College and MLB College.

The proposal is likely to be tabled in the upcoming 2026–27 budget meeting of BMC.

BMC officials said that, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both the projects have already been prepared. Discussions are ongoing regarding funding sources, as no specific budgetary provision currently exists for the works, they added.

The need for the new FOBs has been felt for years, especially at the two college locations where students frequently risk their lives while crossing busy roads. Several students have reportedly been injured in accidents in the past.

Earlier, the BRTS corridor grille in front of MLB College posed difficulty for pedestrians. Although the corridor has since been removed, traffic volume has increased substantially.

Female students, in particular, are often compelled to walk up to the Polytechnic intersection to cross the road, increasing the risk of mishaps. Considering these safety concerns, the corporation has prioritized the construction of the two FOBs.

The BMC had constructed only two FOBs at Jyoti Talkies square and ISBT nearly a decade ago, and no new bridges have been built since.

BMC officials said internal discussions are ongoing regarding which department will execute the new projects. If approved, provisions for the two FOBs may be included in the 2026–27 budget.

Cost and PPP model under consideration

According to officials, the estimated cost of constructing one FOB ranges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore. In the absence of dedicated funds, the corporation is considering implementing the projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Under this, private firms would construct the FOBs and, in return, be allowed to use the structures for advertisement or commercial purposes.

Underpass option failed

The mechanical department of BMC has suggested constructing underpasses instead of FOBs. While underpasses would involve higher costs, they could generate revenue for the corporation. An example is the underpass at New Market, which includes shops and contributes to civic revenue. If similar underpasses are built at Nutan College and MLB College, they could house underground markets, providing both pedestrian safety and commercial benefits without affecting the city’s skyline. However, due to higher costs, this proposal did not move forward.

Existing FOBs in poor conditionIronically, even as new projects are being proposed, three existing FOBs in the city are reportedly in poor condition due to irregular maintenance. The lift at the ISBT FOB remains non-functional or locked most of the time, causing inconvenience to commuters. Similarly, the heavily used FOBs at Jyoti Talkies and the Collectorate office are in a dilapidated state.