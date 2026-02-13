Mumbai News: BMC Completes 63 Per Cent Of Road Concretisation Work, Targets Faster Timelines With Micro-Level Planning

The BMC accelerates citywide concrete road works as officials push for strict timelines and improved construction quality | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Feb 12: The BMC has completed 77% of the targeted concretisation works under Phase 1 and 52% under Phase 2, taking the overall completion to 63%.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed officials to adopt micro-level, road-wise planning for the remaining works and ensure that all roads taken up or excavated are completed within stipulated timelines.

Review of ongoing works

On Thursday, Gagrani conducted a review of the ongoing road concretisation works. As of February 10, 2026, concretisation of a total of 1,594 roads, covering 430.69 kilometres in length, has been completed. “The implementation of the concretisation works is being carried out through meticulous, road-wise micro-planning to ensure that inconvenience to citizens is kept to a minimum,” said Gagrani.

🛣️मुंबई महानगरात सुरू असलेल्‍या काँक्रिटीकरण कामकाजाचा बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्री. भूषण गगराणी यांनी आढावा घेतला.



🔸काँक्रिटीकरण टप्पा १ अंतर्गत निर्धारित उद्दिष्टांपैकी तब्बल ७७ टक्के कामे पूर्ण झाली आहेत, तर टप्पा २ अंतर्गत ५२ टक्के कामे पूर्णत्वास गेली असून एकूण… pic.twitter.com/yRenn8s5bE — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 12, 2026

However, he emphasised that to achieve this objective effectively, roads that have been taken up and excavated must be completed strictly within the stipulated timelines.

He further directed officials that priority be given to completing the pending road works that resumed after the monsoon. “Additionally, all newly commenced road projects must be executed and completed within the prescribed timeframe to ensure smooth and efficient progress of the overall initiative,” said Gagrani.

Focus on quality and supervision

During the review meeting, Additional Commissioner Abhijit Bangar instructed engineers to remain physically present at the work sites while concrete road works are underway. He emphasised that special attention must be paid to quality at the commencement of work.

“Quality is not just about a smooth surface; it requires strict compliance with technical standards at every stage—from the base layer onward—ensuring all specifications, including moisture, temperature and other parameters, are met to deliver durable, high-quality infrastructure,” said Bangar.

