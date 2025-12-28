Mumbai: Drunk Reckless Auto Rickshaw Driver Harasses Women, Endangers Pedestrians In Andheri; Viral Video

A late night incident at Andheri Market has once again brought Mumbai’s road safety challenges into sharp focus, after a video showing an auto rickshaw driver allegedly driving recklessly went viral on social media. The footage was recorded by a motorist who was driving behind the auto and captured what viewers described as dangerous and intimidating behaviour on a busy city road.

Alarming Scenes Recorded by Motorist

In the video, the auto rickshaw is seen swerving unpredictably, slowing down without warning, and veering across lanes. The person recording the video can be heard reacting in disbelief, repeatedly pointing out the manner in which the vehicle was being driven. The motorist alleges that the driver appeared intoxicated and claims the auto driver was teasing people on the road, including women, while continuing to drive erratically.

The incident reportedly took place at night, when Andheri Market remains crowded with shoppers, food vendors, pedestrians, and vehicles navigating narrow streets. However, it was late in the night so the shops were shut. Viewers noted that such behaviour in a populated area could have easily resulted in a serious accident.

Caption Calls Out Dangerous Behaviour

The caption shared with the video strongly condemned the incident, stating that reckless driving cannot be passed off as fun or masti. It highlighted that roads are shared by pedestrians, women, senior citizens, and children, and warned that one irresponsible act can destroy many lives. The person who shared the video urged authorities to take immediate action and appealed to citizens to speak up instead of remaining silent.

Residents Express Frustration Over Inaction

The comments section reflected growing public anger and frustration. One user said they had complained twice in the last fifteen days to RTO officials and police authorities in Andheri West, sharing videos related to reckless rickshaw driving, abusive language, and carrying four to five passengers. The user added that when such violations are openly allowed near a police chowky, citizens are left with little hope for improvement.

Another user said that such scenes have increased across several parts of Mumbai and demanded strict action against drivers who put others’ lives at risk.

Renewed Calls for Enforcement

The incident has renewed calls for stricter enforcement, especially during night hours. Residents say visible action against drunk and reckless driving is essential to restore confidence on Mumbai’s roads. For many, the message is simple and urgent, the city deserves safety and accountability, not fear.