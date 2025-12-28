Maharashtra: Sports Dept Officers Tasked With Keeping Sports Grounds Free Of Stray Dogs Across State Following Govt Directive | Representative Pic

Mumbai: Sports Department officers across the state have been made responsible for ensuring that all sports grounds, complexes and stadiums under their jurisdiction are kept free of stray dogs, following a recent directive issued by the state government.

Acting on a diktat from the Animal Husbandry Department, which forwarded standard operating procedures (SOPs) drafted by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the Sports Department has instructed officers from joint directors to taluka sports officers to ensure proper maintenance and cleanliness of sports facilities and to prevent the presence of stray dogs. The officers will be supported by local authorities and district collectors.

About The Decision

The decision follows a recent order of the Supreme Court of India, which directed authorities to take steps to prevent human-stray dog conflict and to ensure that government and private educational institutions, hospitals, medical colleges, sports complexes and grounds are kept free of stray dogs. To implement the directive, the Sports Department has appointed nodal officers for different levels of facilities.

The Divisional Dy Director (Sports) will be the nodal officer for divisional sports complexes, the District Sports Officer for district-level, the Taluka Sports Officer for taluka, and the Joint Director of Sports for the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. These officers, with assistance from local and municipal authorities and under the guidance of district collectors, will take measures such as constructing compound walls, fencing and gates, and other steps required to secure sports facilities. They have also been directed to submit reports on the initiatives undertaken to keep the premises free of stray dogs.

