Nashik Civic Polls: Candidates Turn To Personal Outreach After Campaign Period Ends | Anand Chaini

Nashik: What initially appeared to be a Nashik Municipal Corporation election tilted in favour of the BJP gradually turned multi-coloured as it entered the final phase, generating intense curiosity among voters. After campaigning officially ended on Tuesday evening, scenes of covert personal campaigning by candidates were witnessed in several wards. This has made it clear that candidates are being compelled to rely more on their individual performance and credibility than on party backing.



Voting to elect 122 corporators of the Nashik Municipal Corporation will take place tomorrow, Thursday. A total of 725 candidates are trying their luck across 31 wards. The BJP is contesting the election independently, while the Shiv Sena–Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance and the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and MNS alliance are the two major blocs appealing to voters. In addition, candidates from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, CPI(M), CPI, Aam Aadmi Party, and independents are also in the fray.



Candidates from alliances who were seen campaigning together during the official period were found engaged in covert personal outreach after campaigning ended on Tuesday. Even candidates from major political parties were seen reminding voters of their personal contributions to the ward and appealing for an opportunity to serve. Many voters said that candidates promised to remain “connected” with them over the next five years if elected.

Buzz Around ‘Lakshmi Darshan’With prominent faces contesting in several wards, the election has become highly competitive. On the eve of polling, discussions intensified about alleged “Lakshmi Darshan” (distribution of money) by some candidates. It was said that close associates of candidates were involved in such activities, particularly during late-night covert campaigning starting Tuesday night.



However, no formal complaints or confirmed incidents have come to light so far. According to administrative sources, the police administration and election flying squads are keeping a close watch on all developments.