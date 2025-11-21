 Panvel Civic Body Holds One-Day Business Licence Camp For Local Traders In Kharghar
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a special business licence camp in the Hiranandani area of Kharghar on Thursday to streamline the licensing process for local traders and reduce the need for repeated visits to civic offices.

The initiative was held under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale and carried out by the civic body’s Licence Department. Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke supervised the camp.

According to officials, the drive aimed to help small and medium business owners submit applications and essential documents at a single location and receive their business licence on the same day. The camp received an enthusiastic response from applicants, many of whom were issued licences immediately after verification.

