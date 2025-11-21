Panvel Civic Body Holds One-Day Business Licence Camp For Local Traders In Kharghar

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a special business licence camp in the Hiranandani area of Kharghar on Thursday to streamline the licensing process for local traders and reduce the need for repeated visits to civic offices.

The initiative was held under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale and carried out by the civic body’s Licence Department. Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke supervised the camp.

According to officials, the drive aimed to help small and medium business owners submit applications and essential documents at a single location and receive their business licence on the same day. The camp received an enthusiastic response from applicants, many of whom were issued licences immediately after verification.

To further ease access, the corporation has also provided an online facility. Citizens can apply for business licences through the “Citizen Services” section on the PMC’s official website or directly via the portal tradepanvelmc.org, officials said.

