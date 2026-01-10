 Content Creators Alert! Win ₹1,00,000 For Just 1 Reel: FPJ, In Association With Mumbai In Motion, Brings The Biggest Content Creation Contest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiContent Creators Alert! Win ₹1,00,000 For Just 1 Reel: FPJ, In Association With Mumbai In Motion, Brings The Biggest Content Creation Contest

Content Creators Alert! Win ₹1,00,000 For Just 1 Reel: FPJ, In Association With Mumbai In Motion, Brings The Biggest Content Creation Contest

Free Press Journal, in association with Mumbai in Motion, has launched a city-wide content creation contest offering cash prizes worth ₹2.5 lakh. Participants can submit reels, short films, carousels or videos showcasing their favourite spots in Mumbai. The contest is open to all MMR residents aged 18 and above.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Are you a content creator? Here’s your chance to win cash prizes worth ₹2.5 lakh! Free Press Journal, in association with Mumbai in Motion, brings you the biggest content creation contest.

Create a Reel, Short Film, Carousel, or Video Content on Your Favourite Spots in Mumbai (MMR) & Win Cash Prizes Worth ₹2.5 Lakh.

How to Participate:

1) Scan the QR code to register.

FPJ Shorts
Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand
Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand
Masik Shivaratri 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos

2) Record your content or narrate your Mumbai story.

3) Post it and tag/collaborate with us on Instagram: @mumbaiwontstop & @freepressjournal.

Who Can Participate:

The contest is open to all across the MMR region.

Minimum age for participation: 18 years.

What Is Mumbai in Motion?

Mumbai in Motion is a city-wide urban discovery and content creation competition designed to help citizens explore and understand Mumbai through its evolving public infrastructure and shared spaces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project,...

Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project,...

'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As...

'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As...

Thane News: BJP Nominates POCSO Case Co-Accused Tushar Apte As Councillor In Badlapur, Sparks...

Thane News: BJP Nominates POCSO Case Co-Accused Tushar Apte As Councillor In Badlapur, Sparks...

Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shiv Sena...

Viral Eknath Shinde Nail Art! Woman Showsoff Unique Design Featuring Maharashtra DCM & Shiv Sena...

Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know

Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know