'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM' Remark

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC has taken a sarcastic jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad women as PM" remark, stating there is "no slot open for Prime Minister at the moment". Her remarks came a day after Owaisi on Friday said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Owaisi ji, there is no slot open for the Prime Minister at the moment. Prime Minister Modi is currently the most popular, and the way he is working is being widely appreciated. You are just dreaming fanciful dreams... We are… pic.twitter.com/iFCr1zED4f — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2026

While speaking to news agency IANS, Shaina NC said, "Owaisi ji, there is no slot open for the Prime Minister at the moment. Prime Minister Modi is currently the most popular, and the way he is working is being widely appreciated."

Calling it a fanciful dream, she added, "We are not against a woman; a woman should also be a Prime Minister. But at present, that slot is not vacant."

On Friday, he spoke at the election meeting in Maharashtra's Solapur, where Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not just Shaina, his remark drew a sharp reaction from the other leaders. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person, as "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person."

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed Owaisi's statement and said their entire party, including their deputy in Mumbai and their MLA in Maharashtra, is saying that they want to make Mumbai a Muslim city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They want prominent positions in Mumbai to go to Pathans, Khans, or people wearing burqas. Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra candidate reportedly campaigns in a burqa. Their aim is to promote fanaticism and extremism among Muslims," he added.

'What wrong did Owaisi say?' Says Waris Pathan

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that Owaisi only referred to the Constitution. "...What wrong did Owaisi say?"

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "...What wrong did Owaisi say? Owaisi sahib only referred to the Constitution. He clearly stated that anyone can become the Prime Minister, Governor or Mayor. He also explained that… pic.twitter.com/2RVwgbKogQ — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2026

Pathan, while defending Owaisi, also explained that the statement was made as Pakistan’s constitution has a clause under which only a person of one particular community or caste can become Prime Minister. "But in India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution applies, and under this Constitution, anyone can become Prime Minister..."



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/