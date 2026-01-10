 'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM' Remark
Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC took a sarcastic dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark that one day a hijab-clad daughter could become India’s Prime Minister. She said the PM slot is currently “not vacant” as Narendra Modi enjoys widespread popularity. Shaina added that while women can become PM, Owaisi’s vision is a fanciful dream for now.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC has taken a sarcastic jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad women as PM" remark, stating there is "no slot open for Prime Minister at the moment". Her remarks came a day after Owaisi on Friday said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India.

While speaking to news agency IANS, Shaina NC said, "Owaisi ji, there is no slot open for the Prime Minister at the moment. Prime Minister Modi is currently the most popular, and the way he is working is being widely appreciated."

Calling it a fanciful dream, she added, "We are not against a woman; a woman should also be a Prime Minister. But at present, that slot is not vacant."

On Friday, he spoke at the election meeting in Maharashtra's Solapur, where Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

Not just Shaina, his remark drew a sharp reaction from the other leaders. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person, as "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person."

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya slammed Owaisi's statement and said their entire party, including their deputy in Mumbai and their MLA in Maharashtra, is saying that they want to make Mumbai a Muslim city.

"They want prominent positions in Mumbai to go to Pathans, Khans, or people wearing burqas. Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra candidate reportedly campaigns in a burqa. Their aim is to promote fanaticism and extremism among Muslims," he added.

'What wrong did Owaisi say?' Says Waris Pathan

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that Owaisi only referred to the Constitution. "...What wrong did Owaisi say?"

Pathan, while defending Owaisi, also explained that the statement was made as Pakistan’s constitution has a clause under which only a person of one particular community or caste can become Prime Minister. "But in India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution applies, and under this Constitution, anyone can become Prime Minister..."

