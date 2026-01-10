Thane News: BJP Nominates POCSO Case Co-Accused Tushar Apte As Councillor In Badlapur, Sparks Outrage

BJP’s nomination of POCSO case co-accused Tushar Apte as a councillor in Badlapur triggers statewide outrage | File Photo

Thane, Jan 10: In a move that has triggered widespread outrage and deep political embarrassment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Tushar Apte, a co-accused in the infamous 2024 Badlapur child sexual abuse case, as a nominated councillor of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council.

The controversial appointment has ignited public anger and set off a fierce political storm across Maharashtra, with critics calling it a disturbing example of how power is being used to shield the accused in serious crimes.

Details of the Badlapur case

Apte is among the key accused in the August 2024 incident in which two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted inside a reputed school in Badlapur.

While the main accused, school sweeper Akshay Shinde, was later killed in a police encounter, investigations revealed that the crime was allegedly followed by a systematic attempt to suppress the case.

School chairman Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte were booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly hiding information and obstructing justice.

Arrest and bail

Both Kotwal and Apte went absconding after the FIR was registered and were arrested more than 40 days later from a farmhouse in Karjat by the Thane Crime Branch. Apte secured bail within 48 hours, and the case is currently being heard in the Kalyan district and sessions court.

Nomination sparks backlash

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Apte’s name was included among the five nominated councillors announced during the first general body meeting of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council on Friday.

The decision has stunned residents, child-rights activists and opposition parties alike, who say it amounts to giving political legitimacy to a person facing grave allegations involving minors.

Opposition reaction

Political sources claim that Apte was rewarded for his behind-the-scenes role in helping BJP candidates secure victories in the recent municipal elections, a charge that has further intensified the controversy.

Opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of “normalising criminality” and “mocking the justice system” by elevating a POCSO accused to a civic office.

Moral questions raised

“This is not merely a political scandal — it is a moral collapse. What message is being sent to society when someone accused of helping cover up a crime against children is given public office?” a senior opposition leader asked.

Pressure mounts on BJP

As protests begin to gather momentum and the issue snowballs into a state-level flashpoint, the BJP finds itself under mounting pressure to withdraw the nomination — or risk a lasting blow to its credibility on women’s and child safety.

