Navi Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months |

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has alleged that thousands of Ganesh idols collected by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are still awaiting immersion, even three months after the festival. The organisation has demanded action against responsible officials and urged the civic body to conduct immersion as per scripture.

Idols ‘Gathering Dust’ in Parking Areas, Says Samiti

The right-wing organisation claimed that thousands of idols are lying in parking areas and other sites, gathering dust due to NMMC’s failure to immerse them promptly. It termed the situation a clear insult to Hindu religious sentiments and submitted a written memorandum to the NMMC commissioner on Friday, demanding immediate action.

Call for State Intervention

The committee highlighted similar negligence in other municipal corporations across Maharashtra and called on the state government to intervene. It has demanded orders for scripturally appropriate re-immersion of all collected idols statewide.

Past Incidents Cited Across the State

In its memorandum, the organisation cited the case where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allegedly dumped truckloads of Ganesh idols near garbage heaps at the Daighar dumping ground in Thane on the first day of Ganeshotsav. It claimed similar incidents have previously occurred in Pune, Thane, Satara and other districts, where idols were thrown into creeks, drains, quarries and old wells causing deep resentment among devotees.

‘Disrespect of Idols Intolerable’, Says Samiti Leader

Sunil Ghanwat, Maharashtra state organiser of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, said, “It is intolerable that idols are being disrespected without performing the scripturally prescribed immersion. The administration must take this issue seriously. In the future, the idols collected after immersion should be immersed properly and ritually. The government should formulate a policy aligned with Hindu traditions by consulting organisations, saints and religious leaders. Strict action should be taken against officials who have insulted Hindu faith.”