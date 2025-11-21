 Shiv Sena Leader Allegedly Assaulted By Ex-BJP Corporator In Thane
Shiv Sena Leader Allegedly Assaulted By Ex-BJP Corporator In Thane

Following the alleged incident, the duo, along with several others, went to Naupada Police Station to file a complaint. It is learnt that the process of filing a formal complaint has begun. The incident highlights the ongoing friction between the two parties in the region ahead of Mumbai civic polls.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
Thane: Tensions between Shiv Sena and BJP have flared again in Thane as a Shiv Sena Shakha chief was allegedly assaulted by former BJP corporator Narayan Pawar. The incident reportedly occurred while a Shakha chief was celebrating the decision to reduce registration fees for houses under the BSUP(Basic Service For Urban Poor under Jawaharlal Nehru  National Urban Renewal Mission scheme). During the event, Pawar allegedly confronted and assaulted Shakha chief Haresh Mahadik and activist Mahesh Lahne.

Following the alleged incident, the duo, along with several others, went to Naupada Police Station to file a complaint. It is learnt that the process of filing a formal complaint has begun. The incident highlights the ongoing friction between the two parties in the region ahead of Mumbai civic polls.

What did Narayan Pawar say?

"We went to congratulate them because the 1% stamp duty that was supposed to be charged to the residents here will now be ₹100. I worked hard for those 185 families. No one came then. Now they have come to do stunts. There was no celebration there, and I did not beat anyone. Some people are filing cases by giving wrong information," claimed Narayan Pawar. He also said, "We are in the Mahayuti (alliance), if an alliance happens, we will fight through the alliance. We will not argue. When Naresh Mhaske was standing for MP, we campaigned for him," Narayan Pawar also said.

Yesterday (November 20), a registration fee of hundred rupees was announced for BSUP houses( Basic Service For Urban Poor under Jawaharlal Nehru  National Urban Renewal Mission scheme). As this was done through Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sainiks were going to BSUP buildings and celebrating. A similar celebration was planned at the Lakshmi Narayan Building in the Pach Pakhadi area. However, a former BJP corporator came there and asked the Shiv Sena office bearers how they could celebrate, and senior former BJP corporator Narayan Pawar allegedly assaulted them.  However, there are signs that the dispute between the Shiv Sena Shinde group and the BJP in Thane will escalate further.

