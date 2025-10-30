Nashik: Bank Of Maharashtra Assures Traders Of Swift Resolution To Cheque Clearing Delays |

A delegation from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, led by Branch Chairperson Anju Singhal and Co-Chairperson Bhavesh Manek, met Rajesh Deshmukh, Deputy General Manager of the Bank of Maharashtra, which is the lead bank for the region.



During the meeting, the delegation apprised him of the difficulties faced by traders due to delays in cheque clearing and requested immediate action to resolve the issue, which has been causing financial strain for the business community.



Although cheques are supposed to be cleared on the same day, since October 4, several cheques have not been cleared on time, leading to stalled financial transactions and cash flow problems for traders, said Co-Chairperson Bhavesh Manek.



In response, Rajesh Deshmukh acknowledged the issue and explained that a technical glitch on October 4 had disrupted the cheque clearing process but has since been resolved. He assured the delegation that any remaining issues affecting same-day cheque clearing would be addressed promptly.



The delegation included Chairperson Anju Singhal, Co-Chairperson Bhavesh Manek, Executive Members Rajesh Malpure and Mahendrabhai Patel, and Assistant Secretary Avinash Pathak.