Talegaon Civic Polls: BJP-NCP Alliance Dominates; BJP's Santosh Dabhade Wins Mayor Post |

The BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance has dominated the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council elections. BJP candidate Santosh Dabhade for the post of Mayor won by 9,795 votes. He defeated both the independent candidates. Although the Mayor is from the BJP, the maximum number of 17 corporators are from the Nationalist Congress Party.

28 corporators were to be elected from 14 wards in Talegaon. Ten of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) party and nine of the BJP were elected unopposed. Voting was held for nine seats, including the Mayor's post. The counting of votes was held on Sunday in the new administrative building of the Municipal Council. BJP's Santosh Dabhade for the post of Mayor of the BJP-NCP alliance got 20,456 votes, Independent Kishor Bhegde got 8,701 votes and Independent Adv. Ranjana Bhosale had to be content with only 1,960 votes. NOTA got 729 votes.

Dabhade won by 9,795 votes.

In eight places where the election was held, candidates of the NCP-BJP alliance were elected. In one place, an independent candidate was elected. In the election in Ward 8, which attracted everyone's attention, Sudam Shelke, brother of NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, won by 2,501 votes. He got 2,774 votes. Former BJP corporator Amol Shete, who contested as an independent, got only 273 votes.

Winning candidate in Talegaon

BJP's Santosh Dabhade won the post of Mayor. Ten corporators of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) party, Sandeep Shelke, Ganesh Kakade, Hemlata Khalde, Asha Bhegade, Santosh Bhegade, Shailaja Kalokhe, Satyam Khandge, Sneha Khandge, Kamal Takle, Sonali Darekar, were elected unopposed. Seven people were elected: Sudam Shelke, Anita Pawar, Siddharth Dabhade, Bharti Dhotre, Manisha Mhalaskar, Majnu Natekar, and Sangeeta Khalde. A total of 17 corporators of the Nationalist Congress were elected.

BJP's Chirag Khandge was elected, and nine BJP corporators, Nikhil Bhagat, Deepak Bhegde, Shobha Pardeshi, Siya Chimte, Ashwini Shelke, Indra Kumar Oswal, Vinod Bhegde, Sagar Bodke, and Surekha Bhegde, won unopposed. A total of ten BJP corporators won. Independent Dr Rituja Bhagat was elected. She defeated Vibhavari Dabhade, wife of senior BJP leader and former mayor Nana Dabhade.

NCP wins the mayor's post after two and a half years

There is an alliance between the Nationalist Congress and the BJP in Talegaon Dabhade. The formula has been decided to keep the post of Mayor withthe BJP for the first two and a half years and with the NCP (Ajit Pawar) for the second two and a half years. BJP's Santosh Dabhade was given the opportunity to be the Mayor for the first two and a half years. Although Dabhade is the BJP's Mayor, his candidacy was announced by NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA Sunil Shelke. Therefore, Dabhade has the seal of the MLAs. Dabhade will remain the Mayor for two and a half years. After two and a half years, another election will be held, and NCP's Ganesh Kakade will be given the candidacy for the post of Mayor.