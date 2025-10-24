 NBA Gambling Scandal: LeBron James' Name Pulled In Chaos After His Friend Allegedly Leaks Injury Info: Report
A report by The Athletic states Damon Jones close associate and former teammate of LeBron James, allegedly traded confidential details about the star’s injury status.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Image: LeBron James/Instagram

The NBA finds itself in one of the biggest controversies in the history of the league as the FBI investigates a major betting scandal. According to a New York Post report, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’s name has also been dragged into the case, after his close associate leaked information for illegal betting activities.

According to the FBI’s findings, former NBA player Damon Jones who served as an unofficial assistant coach for the Lakers during the 2022–23 season and was once a close associate and former teammate of LeBron James, allegedly traded confidential details about the star’s injury status.

A report by The Athletic states that he gave a tip about James sitting out a February 2023 game for the Lakers against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the absence of James, the Bucks went on to win the game. At the time, Jones was not working for the Lakers. LeBron James is yet to issue a statement on the gambling scandal.

Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups facing charges

Belgian Court Orders Extradition Of Fugitive Mehul Choksi To India, Rejects Kidnapping And Political Persecution Claims As Unsubstantiated
Belgian Court Orders Extradition Of Fugitive Mehul Choksi To India, Rejects Kidnapping And Political Persecution Claims As Unsubstantiated
Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data
Gold Prices Fail To Cross 9-Week Winning Streak As Investors Await Key US Inflation Data
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video

Alongside Jones, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups have also been alleged to have connections with illegal gambling networks.  Both Rozier and Billups were immediately placed on leave by the NBA, which released a statement saying, "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

Billups is facing charges in a separate illegal poker case that federal prosecutors say involved 13 members and associates of the Bonanno, Genovese, and Gambino crime families. Rozier has been accused of playing an alleged role in providing insiders with information to manipulate betting markets.

