 Controversy In U19 WC Final? Vihaan Malhotra Survives After Umpire Review As Farhan Ahmed Commits 'Blunder' - What ICC Rules Say
England were left in agony after a rookie error from England's Farhan Ahmed handed India's Vihaan Malhotra a reprieve. Malhotra seemed to be on his way back having hit the ball straight back at bowler Farhan Ahmed. As England celebrated, replays suggested that Farhan had some part of the ball touching the ground.

Friday, February 06, 2026
article-image

The umpires were at the centre of a controversial moment in the IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final on Friday. The incident happened in the 29th over of the Indian innings with the Men in Blue in complete control.

Left-hander Vihaan Malhotra punched the ball straight back towards Farhan Ahmed who took a comfortable catch. The England spinner dived to complete the catch with both hands, and tumbled. As he got up, Ahmed pressed the ball into the ground.

The third umpire spotted that and after a lengthy review, ruled in favour of MAlhotra. The decision drew a furore from England fans on social media, with many questioning the legitimacy of the umpire review. They argued that Ahmed was in complete control of the catch before he pressed the ball into the ground.

Malhotra was batting on 8 when the controversy happened. He survived 6 more overs, chipping in with a valuable cameo of 30 off just 36 balls. West Indian commentator backed the decision, suggesting he took the complete view into the picture.

IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes These Records After Mind-Boggling 175 Off 80...
article-image

What do ICC rules say?

As per ICC rules, a catch is only completed after they have complete control of the ball and the body. The latter part is contentious given dives and tumbles come into the picture. Ahmed dived and then tumbled, which in the rulebook is not in complete control of his body. Had the England spinner thrown the ball away having completed the catch, Vihaan would have had to walk back to the pavilion.

