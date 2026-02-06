Pune: Zomato Delivery Man Assaulted Over Delay In Food Order In Ambegaon

Zomato Increases Platform Fee. | File Photo

A shocking incident came to light within the Ambegaon jurisdiction in Pune, where a Zomato deliveryman was allegedly assaulted by four men after a delay in delivering a food order late on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 1 am on February 4 at Rangaseth Chowk in Wagajai Nagar, Ambegaon.

The injured deliveryman has been identified as Zuber Ahmed Rashid Shaikh (35), a resident of Dhayari Phata. Regarding the matter, Zuber has lodged a complaint at the Ambegaon Police Station. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Vikas Kashinath Dhotre (21), a resident of Sainagar, Katraj, along with three of his associates.

According to the police, the complainant works as a delivery executive with Zomato. Dhotre and his associates had placed a food order, and Shaikh arrived at the location to deliver it.

An argument broke out after the accused questioned the delay in delivery. The dispute soon escalated, following which Dhotre and his associates allegedly assaulted Shaikh using wooden sticks and also punched him, leaving him injured.

Police marshals from Ambegaon Police Station reached the spot during the assault. On seeing the police, the accused’s associates fled from the scene. A case of assault has been registered against all four accused, and further investigation is underway.