Nashik School Shines At State Drama Competition; 'Rama Re' Wins Second Place

Nashik: Madhavrao Boraste Janata Vidyalaya, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), has brought pride to Nashik by achieving a remarkable milestone in the cultural field. At the 22nd State Children’s Drama Competition organised by the Government of Maharashtra, the school’s play ‘Rama Re’ won second prize at the state level, earning proud recognition for the village of Ozar.

The play emerged successful after tough competition from centres in Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Dhule. The team also received several individual honours: Uravraj Rajendra Gaikwad won second prize for direction, Rahul Thakur for make-up, Pranav Sapkal for lighting, and Rajkumar Hinal for music.

Adding to the glory, Samarth Wagh, who portrayed the character ‘Ramya’, was awarded the Best Actor (Silver Medal) at the state level.

School Principal Sopan Watpade said, “This victory is a result of the combined efforts of the students, set designers, lighting crew, musicians, makeup artists, and the unwavering support of the teachers and parents. This play, a beautiful blend of folk traditions and hard work, has left its mark at the state level.”

On this achievement, MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice Presidents, Vishwasrao More and DB Mogal, Directors Shivaji Gadakh and Shobhatai Boraste, School Committee Chairman Bhaskarrao Shinde, Management Representative Prakash Mahale, School Principal Sopan Watpade, Deputy Headmaster Satish Kedar, Supervisor Dashrath Shinde, along with all the teachers and staff, have congratulated the students who performed the play and their mentors Sheetal Handore and Shakuntala Agale.