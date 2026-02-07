 Good News For International Flyers! Pune Airport Likely To Get Fast-Track Immigration Facility
The Central Government rolled out FTI-TTP last year at Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad airports. Later, in September 2025, five new airports -- Lucknow, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli and Kozhikode -- were included under the programme

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune International Airport | File Photo

In good news for international flyers, Pune Airport is likely to get a 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)' soon. With this, international flyers will be able to skip long immigration queues.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has said that he would push for the facility at Pune Airport. He added that the immigration process comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. “We will talk to the MHA on the details so that Pune can also have the facility soon,” he said.

Which airports have FTI-TTP?

The Central Government rolled out FTI-TTP last year at Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad airports.

Later, in September 2025, five new airports -- Lucknow, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli and Kozhikode -- were included under the programme.

What is the use of FTI-TTP?

FTI-TTP enables faster immigration of pre-verified flyers through automated e-gates.

Flyers first have to log in to ftittp.mha.gov.in and fill in their details. Their biometric data is captured either at the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) or while passing through the airport. Later, they have to scan their boarding passes and passports at the e-gate. At both arrival and departure points, their biometrics are authenticated. Once successful, the gates open automatically for them.

Which international flights operate from Pune?

Only four direct international flights operate from Pune Airport to Dubai and Bangkok.

An average of 30,000 flyers use these flights every month.

In 2025, Pune Airport recorded a total of 3,38,770 international flyers, compared to 2,05,460 in 2024.

