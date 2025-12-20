Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe | File

Pune Rural Police have arrested two accused involved in a murder that occurred following a trivial dispute on a moral issue in Saswad city. Regarding the matter, a case was registered at Saswad Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on December 9, 2025. The deceased has been identified as Raju Dattatray Borade (38), a resident of MHADA Colony, Saswad, Taluka Purandar, District Pune.

On December 9, 2025, at around 11:00 am, Borade’s body was found under a staircase on the ground floor of an under-construction building owned by Shri Ghate, located behind New Anand Wines in Saswad city.

According to the police, in the preliminary investigation, it was found that Borade was murdered due to serious injuries on his neck. In this regard, Borade’s brother, Gajanan Dattatray Borade (33), a resident of Hivarkar Mala, Saswad, lodged a formal complaint.

Taking the seriousness of the crime into consideration, the teams examined the crime scene and scrutinised CCTV footage from the area. During the investigation, it was found that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and had an aggressive nature, resulting in frequent disputes with several individuals. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas showed two suspects accompanying the deceased towards the spot of the incident.

Following the footage and photographs, police teams were dispatched to areas within Pune city, including Kondhwa and Hadapsar, to trace the suspects. Simultaneously, photographs were shown to local residents, labourers, contractors, and citizens in Saswad, and the accused was identified.

Suraj Prakash Balram Nishad (34), a construction labourer from Mangalore and Om Prakash Goswami (25), a construction labourer from Gol Padiya, District Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

During the search, one suspect was spotted purchasing liquor at Anand Wines, Saswad.

Upon questioning, he identified himself as Suraj Prakash Balram Nishad (34), a construction labourer from Mangalore, Chhattisgarh. During sustained questioning, Nishad confessed to committing the murder along with his accomplice Neeraj Om Prakash Goswami (25), a construction labourer from Gol Padiya, District Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Goswami was subsequently taken into custody.

Further interrogation revealed that the deceased and the accused were not previously acquainted. On Monday, December 8, 2025, while the accused were consuming alcohol, the deceased approached them, leading to an argument over drinking. The deceased allegedly threatened them with a knife. Following this, the accused made the deceased consume more alcohol, took him to a secluded spot and fatally attacked him, resulting in his death.

Sandeep Sindh Gill, Superintendent of Rural police, said that the accused Neeraj Goswami confessed to his involvement in another murder case at Jamkhed, where Vikas Madhukar Andhare (22) was killed following a monetary dispute. Regarding the matter, a case was registered at Jamkhed Police Station, Ahilyanagar, on November 24, 2025.

Investigations revealed that both accused had arrived in Saswad for work only 10–12 days before the incident, making identification and arrest particularly challenging. Accepting this challenge, police teams worked continuously for seven days and successfully apprehended both accused, thereby solving both murder cases