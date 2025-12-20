 Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe

Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe

Pune Rural Police have arrested two accused involved in a murder that occurred following a trivial dispute on a moral issue in Saswad city. Regarding the matter, a case was registered at Saswad Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on December 9, 2025.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe | File

Pune Rural Police have arrested two accused involved in a murder that occurred following a trivial dispute on a moral issue in Saswad city. Regarding the matter, a case was registered at Saswad Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on December 9, 2025. The deceased has been identified as Raju Dattatray Borade (38), a resident of MHADA Colony, Saswad, Taluka Purandar, District Pune.

On December 9, 2025, at around 11:00 am, Borade’s body was found under a staircase on the ground floor of an under-construction building owned by Shri Ghate, located behind New Anand Wines in Saswad city.

According to the police, in the preliminary investigation, it was found that Borade was murdered due to serious injuries on his neck. In this regard, Borade’s brother, Gajanan Dattatray Borade (33), a resident of Hivarkar Mala, Saswad, lodged a formal complaint.

Taking the seriousness of the crime into consideration, the teams examined the crime scene and scrutinised CCTV footage from the area. During the investigation, it was found that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and had an aggressive nature, resulting in frequent disputes with several individuals. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas showed two suspects accompanying the deceased towards the spot of the incident.

FPJ Shorts
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors
'Sarkar Mein Hamare Modi Ji Aur...': Kangana Ranaut Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, But Doesn't Mention Ranveer Singh And Other Actors

Following the footage and photographs, police teams were dispatched to areas within Pune city, including Kondhwa and Hadapsar, to trace the suspects. Simultaneously, photographs were shown to local residents, labourers, contractors, and citizens in Saswad, and the accused was identified.

Suraj Prakash Balram Nishad (34), a construction labourer from Mangalore and Om Prakash Goswami (25), a construction labourer from Gol Padiya, District Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

During the search, one suspect was spotted purchasing liquor at Anand Wines, Saswad. 

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...
article-image

 Upon questioning, he identified himself as Suraj Prakash Balram Nishad (34), a construction labourer from Mangalore, Chhattisgarh. During sustained questioning, Nishad confessed to committing the murder along with his accomplice Neeraj Om Prakash Goswami (25), a construction labourer from Gol Padiya, District Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Goswami was subsequently taken into custody.

Further interrogation revealed that the deceased and the accused were not previously acquainted. On Monday, December 8, 2025, while the accused were consuming alcohol, the deceased approached them, leading to an argument over drinking. The deceased allegedly threatened them with a knife. Following this, the accused made the deceased consume more alcohol, took him to a secluded spot and fatally attacked him, resulting in his death.

Read Also
Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow
article-image

Sandeep Sindh Gill, Superintendent of Rural police, said that the accused Neeraj Goswami confessed to his involvement in another murder case at Jamkhed, where Vikas Madhukar Andhare (22) was killed following a monetary dispute. Regarding the matter, a case was registered at Jamkhed Police Station, Ahilyanagar, on November 24, 2025.

Investigations revealed that both accused had arrived in Saswad for work only 10–12 days before the incident, making identification and arrest particularly challenging. Accepting this challenge, police teams worked continuously for seven days and successfully apprehended both accused, thereby solving both murder cases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: To Curb Noise Pollution, PMC Makes MPCB NOC Mandatory For Marriage Halls

Pune: To Curb Noise Pollution, PMC Makes MPCB NOC Mandatory For Marriage Halls

Pune: MIDC Hikes Annual Service Charges In Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon After 17-Year Freeze

Pune: MIDC Hikes Annual Service Charges In Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon After 17-Year Freeze

Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe

Pune: Labourers Murder Man Over Drinking Argument, Arrested After CCTV Probe

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Hits Back At Ajit Pawar, Inducts 17 Leaders, Including 2 Ex-Deputy Mayors

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Hits Back At Ajit Pawar, Inducts 17 Leaders, Including 2 Ex-Deputy Mayors

'No Country, However Powerful, Can Impose Its Will On All Issues': EAM S Jaishankar

'No Country, However Powerful, Can Impose Its Will On All Issues': EAM S Jaishankar