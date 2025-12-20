 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 7th Annual LGBTIQA Pride Walk Scheduled On Sunday
Organised by YUTAK, the 7th Annual Pimpri-Chinchwad LGBTIQA Pride Walk has been scheduled on Sunday near the main building of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Saturday, December 20, 2025
Pride Walk Details: 

1. Date: 21st December 2025 (Sunday) 

2. Time: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 

3. Venue: Near PCMC Building, Pimpri, Pune. 

The planned route begins at PCMC Building–left towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk–right turn to Finolex Chowk- Right turn toward Pimpri Morwadi road- Samrat Chowk–Right turn toward Masukar Colony-‘U’ Turn from MHADA Colony Gate- straight towards Samrat Chowk-Left Towards Finolex Chowk-Left toward PCMC Buildibg culminating back at the starting point. 

This year, we walk to remind every queer person that they are not alone, and to demand more inclusive mental health resources from the state and stakeholders. Research indicates that LGBTIQA individuals face disproportionately high rates of depression and self-harm due to systemic exclusion and social "conversion" pressures. 

Grand Marshal: Viren Rajput (Adviser for Connecting Trust suicide prevention NGO, Pune and Founder of ‘SAMTOL’ Bipolar Mood disorder support group).

YUTAK Charitable Trust is a registered and LGBTQ community led organization (Reg. No. E-9233/PUNE) dedicated to the health, legal rights, and social welfare of the LGBTIQ community. From assisting individuals with TG Identity Cards to providing peer counselling and HIV/STI care, YUTAK remains a vital support system for marginalised identities across Maharashtra. Sponsor Partner: 

The event is supported by The Pride Fund India with supporting NGOs including BQRF, Connecting Trust, Runanubandh, Sweekar, FPAIndia, and others. YUTAK is proud to announce and invite all citizens, allies, and healthcare professionals to join the Pride Walk.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 7th Annual LGBTIQA Pride Walk Scheduled On Sunday

