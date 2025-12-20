Pune: MIDC Hikes Annual Service Charges In Hinjawadi, Chakan, Talegaon After 17-Year Freeze |

Pune: As industrial areas in Pune expand, the existing infrastructure is coming under strain. This has created a need for the development of new infrastructure. However, this is being hampered by a mismatch between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) income and expenditure. As a solution, MIDC has finally taken the step of increasing service charges for industries after a gap of 17 years.

Industrial areas in Pune are expanding rapidly. While this expansion is taking place, the infrastructure has remained largely unchanged. As a result, traffic congestion is a common problem in all industrial areas. MIDC had initiated steps to develop new infrastructure for these industrial areas, but faced difficulties due to a shortage of funds. This was because MIDC's expenditure exceeded its income.

MIDC's expenses are higher than its revenue. To raise funds for the construction of new infrastructure, a proposal to increase service charges for industries was put forward. In July of this year, MIDC increased service charges in the Talegaon and Chakan industrial areas. Based on this, service charges were increased in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi in October, according to sources at MIDC.

In the Hinjawadi IT Park, Talegaon, and Chakan industrial areas, MIDC's annual service charge has now increased from ₹4.50 to ₹15 per square meter. For this, MIDC initially held discussions with the Hinjawadi Industries Association, the Federation of Chakan Industries, and the Talegaon Industries Association.

During these discussions with the industry associations, the details of the infrastructure projects in the respective industrial areas and their associated costs were presented. The need to increase service charges was explained. After discussions with the industry associations, MIDC finalised the revised service charge rate, MIDC sources clarified. New Annual Service Charges (per square meter)

Up to 500 square meters – Rs. 12

500 to 2000 square meters – Rs. 13

More than 2000 square meters – Rs. 15

Kalidas Bhandekar, Chief Engineer, MIDC, told Loksatta, “MIDC had not increased service charges in the last 17 years. MIDC has undertaken many projects to develop infrastructure for industries. To make funds available for this, MIDC has taken the step of making a moderate increase in service charges after discussions with industry associations.”