World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser Display At NMMC Headquarters

Navi Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving (RID 3142), in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rotary District 3142, and the Global Shapers Community, hosted - End Polio Now Laser Display at the NMMC Headquarters in Belapur.

Global Initiative To Mark World Polio Day

The initiative was part of worldwide events being held by Rotary clubs in honour of World Polio Day, observed on October 24, to reaffirm the global mission of eradicating the paralysing and vaccine-preventable disease.

Beacon Of Hope Against Polio

“This illumination is not just a show of light, but a beacon of hope — a symbol of Navi Mumbai’s solidarity in the fight to end polio,” said an official from NMMC. Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign is one of the most ambitious global public health initiatives.

Despite the near-eradication of the virus, health experts and Rotary leaders continue to stress the importance of vigilance. “Polio anywhere is a threat everywhere. Until the disease is eradicated completely, every child must be protected through vaccination,” said the District Governor Harsh Makol

Rotary’s Continued Commitment To Eradication

The Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving, known for its community service and social impact initiatives, has been at the forefront of health, environment, and education campaigns.

"From End Thalassemia Drives to Breast Cancer Awareness and Polio Eradication efforts, the club continues to strengthen its partnerships with corporates and civic bodies through CSR initiatives," said the President Rekha Sankhala.

A Call For Collective Action

World Polio Day serves as a reminder that the finish line is near and that collective action, awareness, and compassion can truly change the world stated rotarian Kailash Jethani.

