 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily

To ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens during the Diwali festivities, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook a special night-shift cleanliness campaign across the city. The drive, organized under the guidance of focused on intensive street cleaning and timely waste collection throughout the festive period.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Sanitation workers and PMC vehicles engaged in night-time cleaning across Panvel during Diwali | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: To ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens during the Diwali festivities, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook a special night-shift cleanliness campaign across the city. The drive, organized under the guidance of focused on intensive street cleaning and timely waste collection throughout the festive period.

Deployment and Scope of Work

As part of the initiative, 104 sanitation workers were deployed on night duty to carry out deep cleaning of 41.8 kilometers of major roads every night. These teams worked through the night to collect garbage generated during the day’s festive activities, keeping city roads and marketplaces spotless.

Equipment and Waste Handling

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured

To handle the large volume of waste produced during the celebrations, the Corporation pressed into service 9 ghantagadis (compactor trucks), 7 tippers, 1 JCB, and 1 Hydra. Together, they helped collect and dispose of around 140 tonnes of waste daily, including firecracker remnants, decorative materials, flowers, pooja items, and packaging waste.

Citizen Participation and Civic Responsibility

PMC’s sanitation department had earlier appealed to citizens to hand over segregated waste, and residents responded positively by separating wet and dry waste — a step that contributed significantly to the campaign’s success.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Extends ‘Abhay Yojana’ Property Tax Penalty Waiver Scheme Deadline...
article-image

Continuous Cleaning Across Panvel

With the motto “Clean Panvel, Progressive Panvel”, the Corporation has set a strong example of civic responsibility and cleanliness during the festive season. Continuous cleaning work was carried out across main roads, markets, public places, and residential areas during the night.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140...

Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured

Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured

Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And...

Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead, 4 Hospitalised After Family Found Unconscious In Ulwe; Probe Underway

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead, 4 Hospitalised After Family Found Unconscious In Ulwe; Probe Underway

Mumbai Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Lash Suburbs, Navi Mumbai; IND Vs NZ Women’s ODI WC...

Mumbai Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Lash Suburbs, Navi Mumbai; IND Vs NZ Women’s ODI WC...