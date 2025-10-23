Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Night-Shift Cleanliness Drive During Diwali, Collects 140 Tonnes Waste Daily

Sanitation workers and PMC vehicles engaged in night-time cleaning across Panvel during Diwali | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: To ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens during the Diwali festivities, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook a special night-shift cleanliness campaign across the city. The drive, organized under the guidance of focused on intensive street cleaning and timely waste collection throughout the festive period.

Deployment and Scope of Work

As part of the initiative, 104 sanitation workers were deployed on night duty to carry out deep cleaning of 41.8 kilometers of major roads every night. These teams worked through the night to collect garbage generated during the day’s festive activities, keeping city roads and marketplaces spotless.

*पनवेल महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दिवाळी उत्सव काळात रात्रपाळीमध्ये विशेष स्वच्छता मोहिमेचे आयोजन*



दिवाळी हा प्रकाशाचा आणि आनंदाचा सण असून, नागरिकांच्या आरोग्यदायी व स्वच्छ वातावरणात सण साजरा व्हावा यासाठी पनवेल महानगरपालिकेमार्फत 'विशेष स्वच्छता मोहीम' राबविण्यात आली. महानगरपालिका… pic.twitter.com/1d232eoA5z — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 23, 2025

Equipment and Waste Handling

To handle the large volume of waste produced during the celebrations, the Corporation pressed into service 9 ghantagadis (compactor trucks), 7 tippers, 1 JCB, and 1 Hydra. Together, they helped collect and dispose of around 140 tonnes of waste daily, including firecracker remnants, decorative materials, flowers, pooja items, and packaging waste.

Citizen Participation and Civic Responsibility

PMC’s sanitation department had earlier appealed to citizens to hand over segregated waste, and residents responded positively by separating wet and dry waste — a step that contributed significantly to the campaign’s success.

Continuous Cleaning Across Panvel

With the motto “Clean Panvel, Progressive Panvel”, the Corporation has set a strong example of civic responsibility and cleanliness during the festive season. Continuous cleaning work was carried out across main roads, markets, public places, and residential areas during the night.

