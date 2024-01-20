Bombay Presidency Golf Club Hosts 3-Day Women's Golf Tournament

Professional and amateur winners of the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Golf Tournament hosted by The Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) |

Mumbai: The Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) proudly hosted the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Golf Tournament, an exhilarating three-day competition that unfolded from January 16 to 18. The tournament concluded with the Pro-Am event on January 19 followed by a prize presentation.

After three captivating rounds, Sneha Singh emerged as the triumphant winner of the WGAI Golf Tournament. Singh's exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship shone through, solidifying her as the well-deserved champion of this esteemed event. Meanwhile Nishna Patel emerged as the best amateur player at the tournament. “It is a significant platform by BPGC for women in sports and especially golf,” said Nishna.

BPGC, known for its dedication to nurturing talent and advancing golf in the country, has consistently played a pivotal role in supporting various golfing initiatives.

Hari Narayan, the Captain of BPGC, expressed his enthusiasm for the growth of women's golf in India, stating, "BPGC is proud to host this prestigious tournament that showcases the incredible talent of women golfers in our country. Our commitment lies in fostering and supporting the ongoing growth of women's golf in India. I strongly believe that all of us must rally behind women in sports, encouraging more individuals to pursue it as a profession."

Noted Athletes Attended The Event

Some accomplished athletes like Murali Kartik and Venkatesh Prasad were also present at the Pro-Am. Kartik expressed his views, he opined, “It is a great initiative by BPGC to promote women's participation in golf. Yet there is still a long way to go for women in sports and more motivation through the audience is very critical. We need to motivate women to opt for sports as a career”.

Venkatesh Prasad, Indian Cricketer mentioned, “The initiative to organise WGAI tournament by BPGC is great work. We as former players are also responsible for promoting sports participation, especially for women. It is a very proud feeling to be a part of this tournament and a substantial initiative altogether”.

Prominent players such as Hitaashee Bakshi, Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor, Neha Tripathi, and many others have opted to pursue golf as a profession rather than a recreational pursuit.

The WGAI Golf Tournament not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also serves as a testament to the dedication of both players and organizers in promoting the sport of golf. The tournament brought together a diverse range of participants, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the golfing community.

The success of the WGAI Golf Pro-Am Tournament was made possible by the generous support of the partners like HDFC Bank, Apexlynx, Navnit Motors, Moha, Red Beryl, Inc 5, and Brandon de Souza Management Services.