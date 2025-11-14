'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match

Image: X

Pakistan player Babar Azam found himself at the centre of social media banter after he dropped a straightforward catch during the PAK vs SL 2nd ODI in Rawalpindi. While the match carried significant intensity on the field, it was this one lapse that sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, offering fans an unexpected moment of comic relief.

The incident occurred during Sri Lanka’s innings when a routine opportunity came Babar’s way. Positioned comfortably and with ample time to settle under the ball, Babar surprisingly let it slip through his hands. The miss instantly became the talking point of the match, overshadowing the ongoing action and triggering a flood of memes and witty commentary across platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens were quick to unleash their creativity, with many echoing the popular meme phrase, “Beta tumse nahi ho payega,” poking fun at the uncharacteristic drop. The reactions ranged from light-hearted teasing to full-blown meme festivals, reflecting the passionate yet humorous culture of cricket fandom.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral moment highlighted how even the smallest on-field slip can ignite massive online chatter, especially when it involves a superstar cricketer. As the series continues, fans will hope Babar sharpens his catching, but for now, the memes remain the biggest winners of Rawalpindi’s second ODI.