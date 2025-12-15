'Will Definitely Return..': Lionel Messi Expresses Gratitude With Speech In Delhi As GOAT India Tour Ends; VIDEO

Lionel Messi spoke to the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. After a grueling schedule that saw him visit 4 cities in 3 days, Messi expressed his gratitude for the all the love he received on this tour. The Argentine confirmed that he would definitely return to the country again in the future.

"Thank you for all the affection you have shown us here in India over these days. Truly, it was a unique experience for us to be able to share this. Although it was intense and very short, it was wonderful to receive all this love, which I already knew was there, but experiencing it firsthand was incredible," Messi addressed the crowd.

"Everything you did for us over these days was astonishing, pure madness. So thank you all for the love, and we will surely return someday — perhaps to play a match or on some other occasion — but we will definitely visit again. Thank you very much, thank you," Messi told the crowd in Spanish.

Messi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday unveiling a 70ft statue built in his honour. The 38-year-old however had to cut short his visit after chaos unraveled at the Salt Lake Stadium. He travelled to Hyderabad the same day, playing a friendly match with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

In Mumbai, he was greeted with massive cheers at Wankhede Stadium. He met with Sachin Tendulkar and exchanged the 2022 World Cup ball for Sachin's 2011 Cricket World Cup jersey.