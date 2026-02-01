Jean-Clair Todibo Sent Off After Grabbing Joao Pedro's Throat In Heated Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League Clash; Video

Image: X

In a dramatic and emotionally charged Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea overturned a two-goal deficit to beat West Ham United 3–2, but the match will also be remembered for a fiery late-game confrontation that saw West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off after an on-pitch brawl.

West Ham looked firmly in control in the first half, racing into a 2–0 lead thanks to early goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. The visitors’ dominance appeared to be paying off and put Chelsea under intense pressure.

However, Chelsea responded strongly after the interval. A tactical shake-up by manager Liam Rosenior paid dividends: substitute Joao Pedro headed Chelsea into the game before Marc Cucurella nodded in the equaliser. In stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez fired home the winner to complete a thrilling comeback and send the home crowd into raptures.

Explosive moment between Chelsea and West Ham players

The match’s explosive ending came moments after the winning goal. Tempers flared when Adama Traore appeared to shove Cucurella in a heated exchange, sparking a melee between players from both sides in stoppage time. The situation escalated dramatically when Jean-Clair Todibo ran in and grabbed Joao Pedro by the neck, an act that drew immediate disciplinary action. After a brief VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor showed Todibo a straight red card for violent conduct, bringing the chaotic scenes to a head.

The mass confrontation involved players from both teams and overshadowed what had already been a pulsating match. Despite the fracas, Chelsea’s stunning turnaround remains the headline, showcasing resilience and belief under pressure.

Overall, the match will be remembered not just for the dramatic comeback, but for the intensity and tempers that boiled over in the final moments, a reminder of the passion and unpredictability of Premier League football.