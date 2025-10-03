Fact Check: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Wrestle In WWE? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

A viral video has gone viral on social media, sparking speculation that Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has made a debut in WWE. The short clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), features a woman wrestler whose striking resemblance to Zinta is complete with her trademark dimples and radiant smile

However, the truth about Preity Zinta making her WWE debut is false as the woman in the clip is not the Bollywood actress, but Irish superstar Lyra Valkyria.

Who is Lyla Valkyria?

Lyla Valkyria is known for her fierce in-ring presence and agility, Valkyria has been making waves in the wrestling world. She is the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion and a former NXT UK competitor, earning praise for her technical skills and consistent performances.

In April, the former NXT Women’s Champion was promoted to Raw during the 2024 WWE Draft. Soon after, she made waves in the Queen of the Ring tournament, scoring wins against Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Iyo Sky to reach the finals. Although she ultimately lost to Nia Jax.

She was crowned as WWE's first Women's Intercontinental champion before being beaten by Becky Lynch. Her rapid rise in WWE has cemented her as one of the brightest talents on the roster.

Recently, Valkyria had got engaged to fellow Irish wrestler LJ Cleary. Cleary shared the exciting announcement on his Instagram

About Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta remains a well-known figure in Indian cricket circles. As the co-owner of Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), she’s played a vital role in the franchise’s identity. Known for her enthusiastic presence at matches, hands-on management style, and connection with fans, Zinta has helped make Punjab Kings one of the most recognisable brands in the league.