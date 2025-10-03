 'Rejected Under 9.58 Seconds’: Sunil Chhetri Hilariously Recalls Usain Bolt's Answer To Offer Of No 9 Role At Bengaluru FC
Usain Bolt was in India to take part in a 5-a-side football exhibition match at Mukesh Mills, Mumbai, as part of an event organised by PUMA India in which Chhetri also took part.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Image: Sunil Chhetri/Instagram

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri made a revelation about making an offer to sprint legend Usain Bolt to join Bengaluru FC, only to get rejected. Chhetri was referring to Usain Bolt's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

Taking to Instagram the striker shared a picture with Bolt with a caption which said, "Made a quick offer to the legend to be our new No.9 and as tempted as he was, he laughed it off. The offer and the rejection lasted less than 9.58 seconds. We’re quick like that."

Usain Bolt was in India to take part in a 5-a-side football exhibition match at Mukesh Mills, Mumbai, as part of an event organised by PUMA India. The match featured players from Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC alongside actors

Alongside Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Mumbai City FC players Suresh Wangjam, Akash Mishra, and Phurba Lachenpa were present during the exhibition match. Actors Dino Morea and Aparshakti Khurana also participated.

What's next for Sunil Chhetri?

Sunil Chhetri couple of months announced his comeback to international football after deciding to take u-turn following India's poor show under former coach Monola Marquez. The striker is back in the national fold after being named by current coach Khalid Jamil in the 30-man probables for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore.

He was left out for the CAFA Cup squad, the tournament where India went onto clinch third place. The 40-year-old striker,has now been recalled as the new head coach looks to strike a balance between youth and experience.

