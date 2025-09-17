'May You Be Blessed With Good Health...': Former Pakistan Cricketer Sends Warm Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On His 75th Birthday

Image: Narendra Modi/X

In a notable gesture of goodwill across borders, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend warm birthday wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The post, which quickly garnered attention from users on both sides of the border, read, "Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health, strength, and continued success in leading India towards peace and prosperity."

The message was seen by many as a rare moment of warmth amid the often tense political relations between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17, 1950, marked his 75th birthday this year. He received a flood of greetings from world leaders, dignitaries, political allies, and the public, with the former cricketer’s post standing out for its cross-border resonance.

While sporting rivalries between India and Pakistan, especially in cricket, often dominate headlines, moments like these highlight the unifying potential of mutual respect and shared admiration. The post serves as a reminder that beyond political divides, there exists a space for personal goodwill and human connection.

Asia Cup 2025: Are Pakistan Withdrawing From Remainder Of The Tournament Amid Boycott Rumours? Report Claims Pre-Game Presser Cancelled Ahead Of UAE Match

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.