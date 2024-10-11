'Gaaliyan Dene Ko Dil Kar Raha Hai': Danish Kaneria Blasts Pakistan Team After Defeat To England In Multan Test; Video

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lambasted the national men's side for their abject surrender to England in the first of the three Tests in Multan. The former leg-spinner opined that England plotted Pakistan cricket's funeral in Multan and said it was astonishing to see them go for over 800 runs.

Pakistan created an unwanted piece of history by becoming the first team in Test cricket history to lose after scoring 550 runs in their first dig. With the hosts posting 556 on the board, the Englishmen came up with an even better response as they declared at 823/7. Pakistan suffered a batting collapse in the second innings to be bowled out for 220 to lose by an innings and 47 runs.

"Aaj Pakistan cricket team ka janaaza nikal gaya. Matlab ki kya hee bola jaaye. Jis tarah ki cricket kheli hai Pakistan ne, ya toh woh cricket khelna chod de, ya khelni hai toh youngsters ko leke aa jaaye. I don't understand ki bola kya jaaye. Kab tak is tarah se dekhte rahenge, yeh kya log hain. Saadhe 800 run kha gaye. Mera toh gaaliyan dene ko dil kar raha hai. Humne bhi Pakistan ki home series kheli hai aur dead wickets par bowling ki hai. Kahan gayi hamaari reverse swing, Kahan gaye hamaare bouncer?"

(Pakistan cricket's funeral has been plotted. What to say after this? The way Pakistan have played, either they should stop playing or bring in youngsters. I don't understand what to say and till when people will keep looking at this. How can they go for 800 runs? Even we have played in home series and we have also bowled on dead wickets. Where is the reverse swing and the bouncers?)

"When will you learn playing cricket?" - Danish Kaneria to Babar Azam

"Babar Azam ki log baat kar rahe hain, Babar Azam sahab, ek pitch jahan ball kuch bhi nahin kar raha hai, wahan aap thumke laga rahe ho. Kya kar raha hai bhai, kab cricket khelna seekhega. Aur hamaare log usko king bana rahe hain. Kahan ka king hai?"

(People are talking about Babar Azam. Nothing is there on the pitch, no swing, and you are struggling. When will you learn playing cricket? Our people call him king. How is he the king?)

With Shan Masood suffering his sixth consecutive defeat on the bounce, reports indicate that his captaincy position remains under scrutiny.