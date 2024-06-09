'Jute Ke Barabar Bhi Nahin Aata': Danish Kaneria Rubbishes Comparison Of Babar Azam With Virat Kohli

Danish Kaneria has rubbished comparisons of Babar with Kohli. | (Credits: Getty/Twitter)

Former Pakistan leggie Danish Kaneria slammed the people comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli, claiming that the former stands nowhere to the Indian legend. The former Test cricketer went on to blast the current team for their performance against USA, calling it a shame to have lost to the Associate nation.

Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cups took a massive hit as they suffered a shocking loss to USA in Dallas after the associate nation took it to super over. With the Men in Green set to run into India and holding an underwhelming record against them, Babar Azam and co. face the risk of exiting the tournament early.

IANS Exclusive



"Pakistan cricket team is a joke, not serious about T20 World Cup, just holidaying in US with family, Babar Azam stands nowhere near Virat Kohli...Virat k jute k barabar bhi nahi hai," former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria told IANS ahead of India-Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/Wi5eS0TKqQ — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2024

Speaking to IANS, Kaneria felt Pakistan should have beat USA comprehensively and that Babar should have played a central role. Keeping in mind Pakistan cricket's history, the 43-year-old reckons such a performance is disgraceful.

"Babar Azam... Babar Azam... people keep talking about him. If he scores a century, the next day media compares him to Virat Kohli. He doesn't even come close to Kohli's shoes (jute ke barabar bhi nahi aata). USA's bowlers dug into Babar. He was unable to score runs. He should have played and Pakistan should have won this one-sided match. Pakistan have won the World Cup, they have a huge name as well in cricketing world. Pakistan have produced legends in the sport. But if you perform like this, it looks very bad. Shame! Is this the kind of cricket we play."

"They are not capable of beating India" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria also predicts Team India to steamroll Pakistan and that their bowling is quite overrated.

"India will beat them badly. They are not capable of beating India. Whenever Pakistan come to the World Cup they keep praising their bowling and say that their bowling will win them the game but that was the reason they lost the first game."

Pakistan have lost to India only once in all World Cup matches combined.