IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Here's Weather Forecast For June 9 In New York

Team India and Pakistan are all set to renew their rivalry when the two arc-rivals lock horns in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup Group A clash at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket International Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

India and Pakistan will face off for the eighth time in the history of T20 World Cup. In their last seven encounters, the Men in Blue has an edge over Pakistan as they emerged victorious on six occasions. The Pakistan's only victory in the tournament against India came in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The last encounter between India and Pakistan was in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls helped the Men in Blue chase down 160-run target.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash in New York, India and Pakistan had contrary results in their respective opening games of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue kicked off their campaign with a two-wicket win over Ireland in New York. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 52 off 37 balls before he was retired hurt due to shoulder injury. While r. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya (3/27), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6) and Arshdeep Singh (2/35) contributed significantly with the ball to bundle out Ireland for 96.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a defeat against co-hosts USA. After USA levelled Men in Green's score of 159 in 20 overs, the match went into Super Overs. USA posted a total of 18/1 in an over before restricting Pakistan to 13/1, winning the match by 5 runs.

Will rainplay spoilsport in India vs Pakistan's clash?

The unpredictability of the weather in USA, especially in New York raises question of whether the clash between India and Pakistan will play spoilsport by rain. None of the matches played in New York was disrupted by rain.

However, in India vs Pakistan's case, there is the probability that rain is expected to make an appearance in between the match in the morning. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to be at 23 degrees celsius, with 40% chances of precipitation and 60% humidity.

However, in the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 26 degree celsius and probability of rain is likely to reduce to 25%. The humidity level will be reduced to 43% as the cloud cover is expected to be 63%.