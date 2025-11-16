Indore News: Kin Alleges Negligence As Newborn Dies In Hospital | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn’s death in Coral Hospital in New Palasia led to an uproar late on Saturday night, as the family accused the hospital of negligence and charging excess money.

As per reports, Shraddha, wife of Sonu Kaushal from Mhow, was admitted to Coral hospital around 24 days ago due to increased heartbeat during pregnancy. Doctors warned of risk to both mother and child and advised delivery in the seventh month. The premature baby was born weak and was shifted to the NICU of Coral Hospital.

According to the family, the child’s condition continued to deteriorate over the last three days.

When his situation became critical on Saturday, the hospital advised shifting him to MY Hospital. The family took him there in the evening, but the doctors declared him dead.

The angry relatives returned to Coral Hospital with the body and accused the doctors of hiding the death and collecting exorbitant charges. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem examination.

15-yr-old girl dies under mysterious circumstances

A 15-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Shriram Nagar area on Saturday. The police conducted an autopsy examination to ascertain the exact circumstances behind her death. However, her family members claimed that she died due to food poisoning.

According to Bhanwarkuan police, deceased was identified as Anjali, daughter of Santosh, a resident of Shriram Nagar, Palda. She was a tenth-grade student. Her father, Santosh, said Anjali, his 13-year-old son, and his wife were taken ill after eating greasy food on Friday.

They were rushed to the hospital, from where they were discharged late at night. On Saturday, Anjali’s condition again deteriorated, and she died during treatment.